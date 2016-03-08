Juventus, Sarri: "Lokomotiv Moscow are stronger than you'd expect"

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri spoke to gathered reporters at a press conference today ahead of the Bianconeri’s Champions League clash against Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow tomorrow.“The danger is playing against a team that are having a great season, in the league and also in the Champions League. It means that they’re stronger than you'd expect. Against Leverkusen they closed well and when they stole the ball, they were always insidious, they scored by stealing a ball over a lateral foul against us and then putting pressure on the goalkeeper, they have great defensive density and ability to reverse actions.”The former Chelsea and Napoli coach didn’t comment on whether Gonzalo Higuain or Paulo Dybala would start tomorrow’s game.“Who's playing? I'd like to tell them first. They're both fine. Even if you choose by drawing lots, the chances of making mistakes are limited, that's a good thing.”Sarri also spoke about the injury to Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey.“I don't think Ramsey can play; he doesn't have any muscle problems because all the instrumental tests are negative. However, the player under stress in training has a feeling of fatigue at the adductor, it would be risky. He's working on the strength of this muscle, so he doesn't feel pain when he's under stress.”The 60-year-old Italian coach touched on the experience of coaching five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.“Training him is a source of satisfaction, of pride. This is a player who has an extraordinary mentality, has the ability to set up goals for the whole team and to take possession of them on an individual level. I'm convinced that when he scored his 700th goal, he was already thinking about the number 800. Mentally he has something more than anyone else.”Finally, Sarri discussed former Paris Saint Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot and his adaption to the system at the club so far.“Playing with continuity helps all players, in the big teams with such a large squad but it is difficult for everyone. The most positive aspect of the player is that he's had a month without playing, he's come back in and he's improved, it means that you can do it through training. He was lucky / unlucky not to go to the national team and did specific work, not only physical but also tactical and role work that I think helped him. He's growing, he was taken into account even before, we were just waiting for him.”Apollo Heyes