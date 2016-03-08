Juventus, Sarri: 'My philosophy of play hasn't been affected here at all...'
21 February at 14:35Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri spoke to gathered reporters at a press conference today, ahead of tomorrow’s league clash against SPAL. His words were collected by Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com.
First, Sarri discussed the club’s captain Giorgio Chiellini, and whether he would appear in tomorrow’s game.
"We'll evaluate him together after today's training session, one last pass is missing."
He was also unsure of the physical condition of club hero Gianluigi Buffon.
"We'll evaluate him after practice."
The former Napoli and Chelsea coach then spoke about tomorrow’s opponents, SPAL.
"Just thinking about this game. With Di Biagio they have changed more than something at a tactical level, difficult to judge after just one match, but it's a difficult pitch and not an easy match.”
Sarri touched on the criticism him and the squad have received for playing a more defensive style of football, rather than Sarri’s traditionally fast and exciting football.
"I only said what I said at the presentation in June. These highly individualistic players don't affect my philosophy of play in the slightest, if I didn't adapt I would be accused of fundamentalism and I wouldn't do my job well because I wouldn't put the players in a position to express themselves at their best.”
The Juventus coach discussed the physical condition of Italian forward Federico Bernardeschi.
"He's fine, he may not play ninety minutes, but he's in playable condition. Unfortunately, he has been thrown from one place to another, with stability he could do more but he has always given maximum availability, now he is an alternative as a winger.”
Sarri refused to discuss the club’s two important games next week, Lyon in the Champions League and Inter in the league.
"I'm not interested in the match period, I'm only interested in SPAL. The feelings are that we are coming up. The warnings will not affect us, we think one game to another. Pjanic is quite well, Higuain still has a bit of a headache. We think about tomorrow’s match, it's an important but decisive period only for knockout games.”
He also didn’t want to discuss the concept of Sarriball.
"Labels are put on people by journalists, they have almost zero value. With Sacchi there was a great collective with some individuals who made a difference.”
Finally, Sarri touched on the club’s formation in tomorrow’s game.
"It’ll adapt according to the players available. It won’t change much, before we didn't have a ball winning midfielder, we called up a trequartista and now a winger.”
