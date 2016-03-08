Juventus, Sarri overhauls starting eleven ahead of Verona game
19 September at 13:15Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri is planning to start Emre Can in the Bianconeri’s next home game against Verona, despite the player’s anger at his exclusion from the Champions League squad, according to Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com.
The 25-year-old German midfielder will be launched in the midfield with Frenchman Adrien Rabiot, with Sarri also tinkering elsewhere with the starting eleven. The Italian coach also plans to start fan favourite Gianluigi Buffon, as well as jaded Argentinian forward Paulo Dybala ahead of Gonzalo Higuain.
Can publicly vented his frustration with both Sarri and the Juventus management after he turned down moves from abroad after being promised to play in the Champions League by coach Sarri. However, despite this anger, Can is still contracted with the Bianconeri until 2022, and the only way to impress Sarri and the Bianconeri management is to make them regret excluding him by showing his worth on the pitch.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments