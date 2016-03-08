Juventus, Sarri's agent to meet Marina to evaluate zero-cost Chelsea departure
28 May at 19:15Maurizio Sarri's future is truly hanging in the balance. The former Napoli head coach is just one day away from his first European final as the Blues take on Premier League rivals Arsenal in Baku in the Europa League. However, more important questions are being raised over Sarri's future and whether or not it lies with Chelsea or Juventus.
Sarri is reportedly Juventus' number one target to replace Massimiliano Allegri, who has left the club after around five years of service, but there are concerns over whether or not Juventus will be able to take the Italian away from Chelsea without paying a substantial fee.
According to what has been reported by Sky Sport, Sarri's agent is set to meet with Roman Abramovich's second-in-command at Chelsea, Marina Granovskaia, tomorrow to discuss the possibility of Sarri leaving West London without such a hefty cost for Juventus.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments