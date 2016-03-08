Juventus: Sarri's press conference vs Leverkusen

After the first defeat of the season, Juventus is preparing for the trip to Leverkusen after already qualifying to the round of 16 to the champions league. These are the main themes touched on by Maurizio Sarri at the press conference:



On the relationship and communication between him and his players:



"Talking about the need for greater collaboration with the coach would be like saying that up until now there hasn't been, this is an offense to the professionalism of the players".



On the struggling Bernardeschi:



"From mid-wing it can be an option, but then I would not have solutions for the role of trequartista. In the first half of the match in Rome, he was very recognisable in the team".



On experimenting with different players and positions:



"We tried players in different roles, we will see tomorrow. We have two midfielders in the role, who are two leftists, even if Rabiot in the pre-season has shown to be at ease even on the right".



Anthony Privetera