Juventus, Sarri said no to Boateng: the reason

jerome boateng, bayern monaco, 2019/20, passaggio
05 September at 21:30
Despite being linked with a move this summer, German defender Jerome Boateng ended up remaining at Bayern Munich. The central defender was linked to a move to Juventus, but as reported by Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com, Maurizio Sarri rejected the arrival of the German, preferring to work with Italian defender Daniele Rugani. The Reason? The 31-year-old player trained separately in Bavaria this summer, not being physically ready for the move and Sarri wasn’t keen to have to teach his system to Boateng, especially with Inter and Napoli close on Juventus’ tail in the race for the scudetto this season.
 
25-year-old defender Rugani was linked with multiple clubs throughout the summer, especially close to Roma, but in the end remained with the Bianconeri as requested by Sarri, who is keen to utilise the defender in his system, being forced to rely on him after the injury suffered by captain Giorgio Chiellini in training, which will keep out the 35-year-old for a minimum of six months.

Apollo Heyes

