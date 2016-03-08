Juventus, Sarri: 'Tough to lose Chiellini, I understand Emre Can'

"It's not easy to stay out. I thank our medical staff, they made me understand that it was better to take a step back. It was heavy, but I had to accept it," he began.

Sarri also commented on the exclusion of Emre Can from the Champions League squad list, which resulted in the German midfielder criticising the club in an interview with German media. He later apologized and the gaffer made it clear that emotions need to be let out.

"I must also take into account the emotional aspect, leave the player with the opportunity to throw it out, let it settle and then face it when the situation is more serene. I think I'm the right age to understand certain types of reactions."

He also spoke about the loss of Chiellini, he tore his ACL before the clash with Napoli. A big blow, says Sarri, who explains that the defender is an important part of the team's soul.

"It was unfortunate to lose Chiellini, who is an important player in the soul of the team. It's a heavy loss for us, now my job is to recover Rugani and adapt De Ligt as quick as possible."



Sarri was also asked about Higuain, who got the chance in the first two games of the season, surprising many with his performances.



"He doesn't just play because of the relationship with my, at Chelsea I played Giroud a lot over him. If he is playing, it's because he has shown me important things, there is nothing personal," he concluded.