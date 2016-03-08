Juventus, Sarri unhappy with defensive performance
21 October at 11:40Italian Serie A giants Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri is unhappy with the team’s defensive performance, as per La Repubblica cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Turin-based club registered another narrow 2-1 win in their previous match against Bologna on Saturday which kept them the only unbeaten side in the league.
However, that win was largely because of the last-minute save from veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.
As per the latest report, manager Sarri is unhappy with the team’s defensive performance overall and believes that there is a lot of room for improvement.
The report stated that the former Chelsea manager wanted the attacking players to press from the front which would have made the work of the defensive unit a lot easier, something which he did not see in the match against Bologna where Juve defended like the times during former manager
Massimiliano Allegri.
The Old Lady will play their next match against Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.
