Juventus, Sarri: 'We reacted well to Inter's goal'
07 October at 16:30Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri spoke to Italian media outlet Juventus TV via Calciomercato.com following their 2-1 victory over Inter in the Derby d’Italia last night.
"Did I like the team? Yes, in terms of quality and personality. Approaching the game as they did tonight was not easy, we played against a strong team, very motivated, in a loaded environment. The risk of our opponents rising to the game was very high and we had a high-level approach. I think we were also very good at reacting after their goal. We had been in control of the game for a long time without suffering one of their specialties, which are the quick counter attacks.”
The Bianconeri’s victory last night over the Nerazzurri seems them leapfrog ahead of Inter to first place, with only one point now separating the two teams. Last night’s defeat was the first time this season that Antonio Conte’s Inter have dropped points, after winning their first six league games in a row.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments