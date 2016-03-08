Juventus, Sarri will give instructions with a smartphone for game against Parma

It’s a peculiar championship debut for Maurizio Sarri with Juventus, who is forced to miss the game due to a case of pneumonia. As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 60-year-old Italian manager will be in constant contact with his staff and especially deputy manager Giovanni Martusciello. In this case the league rules allow the usage of a smartphone on the bench, meaning that Sarri and his staff will be in constant communication throughout the game against Parma this evening.



Sarri moved to the Bianconeri from Chelsea earlier this summer after only spending one season in England, where he guided the Blues to a 3rd place finish and a Europa League title last season. The manager also spent three years coaching Napoli, where he attempted to topple to domestic dominance of Juventus, with his 91 points in the 2017/18 season still not being enough to secure the Scudetto for the Neapolitan side.

Apollo Heyes