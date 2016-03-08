Juventus, Sarri will give instructions with a smartphone for game against Parma

Maurizio.Sarri.Juve.primo.piano.2019.20.jpg GETTY IMAGES
24 August at 15:00
It’s a peculiar championship debut for Maurizio Sarri with Juventus, who is forced to miss the game due to a case of pneumonia. As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 60-year-old Italian manager will be in constant contact with his staff and especially deputy manager Giovanni Martusciello. In this case the league rules allow the usage of a smartphone on the bench, meaning that Sarri and his staff will be in constant communication throughout the game against Parma this evening.
 
Sarri moved to the Bianconeri from Chelsea earlier this summer after only spending one season in England, where he guided the Blues to a 3rd place finish and a Europa League title last season. The manager also spent three years coaching Napoli, where he attempted to topple to domestic dominance of Juventus, with his 91 points in the 2017/18 season still not being enough to secure the Scudetto for the Neapolitan side.
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Parma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.