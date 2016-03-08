Juventus, Sarri worried about squad depth with De Sciglio injured

Mattia De Sciglio’s injury worries Juventus. The 26-year-old former Milan defender suffered an injury early on during Juventus’ match against Napoli last week, and the Bianconeri are worried that he could be out of action for up to one month, making his presence in doubt for the games against Fiorentina and then the Champions League opener against Atletico Madrid.Without the Italian player, coach Maurizio Sarri has only two full-backs left in the squad, that of Danilo and Alex Sandro, with Colombian winger Juan Cuadrado able to be adapted into the role on the right side, a likely solution for the Italian coach who has noticed the experiment conducted by former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri last season, in a satisfactory performance. The Old Lady failed to acquire any big names in the full-back role this summer, with Luca Pellegrini being sent out on loan to Cagliari, leading to a lack of depth that could soon cause problems for Juventus.Apollo Heyes