Last time out, they came back from behind to eventually win 3-1 against Atalanta. For Inter, of course, it was another frustrating result as for once, it seemed Sarri's men were about to lose. As always, though, they succeeded in the end.

They followed up on this with a great win in the Champions League, beating Atletico Madrid to seal a first-spot finish in the group. Then again, this game also took a lot of energy from the players, so it might end up hurting them against Sassuolo.

In any case, it should be a relatively easy win for the Bianconeri. Make sure to follow the game below, and check out the official line-ups.

The 14th round of Serie A kicked off last night with three games. Today, it will continue with the likes of Inter, Juventus and Milan looking to show off their best side. The Bianconeri have been assigned the early lunch game, which starts at 12:30 CET.