Exclusive: Juventus schedule meeting with Arsenal target
31 May at 15:50Liverpool midfielder Emre Can will Juventus after rejecting an opportunity to sign a new deal with the English Premier League club and the Old Lady will not stop there. They will bring in one more midfielder and Lazio’s Sergej Milinković-Savić is a dream signing for the Turin club.
If they cannot sign Sergej Milinković-Savić, Juventus will look to sign AS Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, Calciomercato.com undertsnads. Juventus have been working for some time to sign Lorenzo Pellegrini and the club have already found an agreement with the player’s entourage.
Juventus have scheduled another meeting with Lorenzo Pellegrini's agent to take stock of the situation. They want to confirm their strong interest and see if they can sign him. So far, AS Roma have not offered an opportunity to Lorenzo Pellegrini to extend his contract. Arsenal are also interested in signing Lorenzo Pellegrini and could provide competition to Juventus in signing the midfielder.
