As expected... season ticket campaign is SOLD OUT! @AghemoPaolo pic.twitter.com/v7UGgxxwPZ — Around Turin (@AroundJFans) 19 luglio 2018

Juventus’ season ticket campaign is sold out, the club have announced. Prices for season tickets were raised by almost 30% compared to the 2017/18 campaign but it only took one week to Juve to sell all their season tickets after the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.Many Juventus fans, however, have spoken to Calciomercato.com claiming that they’d have renewed their season ticket regardless the signing of CR7.According to Sky Sport Juventus’ expected income for this season’s tickets is around € 30 million.