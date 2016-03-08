Juventus see Martial as Morata alternative
03 June at 13:25Reports from Tuttosport suggest that Serie A giants Juventus see Anthony Martial as an alternative to Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata.
The 25-year-old Morata joined Chelsea this past summer from Real Madrid for a fee in the region of 60 million pounds. Since arriving, Morata has failed to find his feet at the club. While he did find the back of the net around 11 times last season, Morata failed to nail down a spot for himself in the first team.
Tuttosport report that Juventus see Morata as someone they really have to sign, but Martial will be someone that they will look to sign if only Morata doesn't arrive this summer.
And Juve have been discouraged by Chelsea demands for Morata already, as the Blues are asking for a fee in the region of 60 million euros for the Spaniard. Juve feel that the fee is too much for a man who hasn't been selected by Spain for the World Cup.
Martial is their alternative, but the problem will be to convince him that Turin is the right place for him to be.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
