Juventus see Tottenham star as Dybala replacement

29 August at 22:25
Serie A giants Juventus reportedly see Tottenham star Christian Eriksen as a potential replacement for Paulo Dybala.

Dybala has been heavily linked with a move away from Juventus, who have been willing to let him go. Moves to Tottenham and Manchester United failed due to image rights issues.

A report from Calciomercato claims that Neymar is now close to a move to Barcelona, which will see PSG target Dybala. But Juventus want Eriksen as a replacement for La Joya​ and at least 50 million will be needed to snatch it from the Pochettino side.

