Juventus see Tottenham star as Dybala replacement

Serie A giants Juventus reportedly see Tottenham star Christian Eriksen as a potential replacement for Paulo Dybala.Dybala has been heavily linked with a move away from Juventus, who have been willing to let him go. Moves to Tottenham and Manchester United failed due to image rights issues.A report from Calciomercato claims that Neymar is now close to a move to Barcelona, which will see PSG target Dybala. But Juventus want Eriksen as a replacement for La Joya​ and at least 50 million will be needed to snatch it from the Pochettino side.