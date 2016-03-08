Juventus seek fresh funding from international bond market

Juventus football club today announced, in a press release on their official website, that the club will now be trading bonds on the international stock market; in an attempt to raise more funds for the immediate short term requirements - as well as for a financially stable and viable future.



The statement is as follows:



"Following to the Board of Directors’ resolution, Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces the placement of €175 million non-convertible bond due on 19 February 2024 reserved to qualified investors. The notes will be issued at a price of 99.436% and will pay a fixed annual coupon of 3.375%. The Issuer will request for admission of the notes to listing on the multilateral trading facility (i.e. MTF) Global Exchange Market of Euronext Dublin. The settlement of the notes is expected on 19 February 2019.



The successful transaction attracted orders for an amount in excess of €250 million, receiving demand from Asia, Germany, France, United Kingdom and Italy.



The purpose of the issuance is to provide the Company with financial resources for its general corporate purposes, streamlining the structure and the maturity of the debt.



Morgan Stanley acted as Lead Manager and UBI Banca S.p.A. as Co-Lead Manager in connection with the placement of the notes. The Managers have been advised by Allen & Overy – Studio Legale Associato and the Company by Pedersoli Studio Legale.



This press release is not, and shall not constitute, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the notes, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful or restricted by law. No action has been or will be taken to permit a public offering of the notes in any jurisdiction.



The notes may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act as amended (the “Securities Act”)) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from such registration. Such notes have not been, nor will be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any other securities laws. No authorization has been requested to the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB) in relation to the issuance of the notes, pursuant to the applicable law on offer of financial products to the public. Consequently, the notes have not been, nor will be, sold or placed in Italy in the context of an offer to the public."