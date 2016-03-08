Juventus seek to lower Milinkovic-Savic price tag by offering two players to Lazio
31 May at 10:15Juventus and Fabio Paratici remain intent on signing Lazio’s midfield maestro Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer. Paratici is convinced that the Serbian is the man that Juventus need to rejuvenate their midfield, and has started identifying players that Juventus could use to sweeten the deal for Lazio and to convince Claudio Lotito to lower the midfielder’s transfer fee from €100 million.
Paratici has been keen on Milinkovic-Savic for some time now, and it is beginning to look more like a case of when and not if the midfielder makes the move to Turin. As reported by LaLazioSiamoNoi.it Lotito would be particularly open to discussing the addition of players to the deal if Juventus were to offer Daniele Rugani and Riccardo Orsolini, and it is thought that this would considerably reduce the price tag for the Serbian box-to-box midfielder, and Juventus are thought to deem both players as expendable this summer.
Milinkovic Savic enjoyed a fantastic season in 2017/18, but his stock fell slightly this season after a less impressive campaign for the capital side, although his form did pick towards the end of the season.
