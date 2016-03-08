Juventus send scouts to Sporting-Benfica: the players observed

After having brought Joao Cancelo and then Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin, Juventus are looking for more potential Portuguese reinforcements, in view of the next transfer market. Tomorrow the second leg of the Portuguese cup semi-final between Sporting and Benfica will take place and, ass reported by Tuttosport, Fabio Paratici's men will be present to keep an eye on three market objectives.



For some time now, rumours have been circulating about the possible acquisition of Benfica jewels Joao Felix and Ruben Dias. The defender could be the designated substitute of Matthijs de Ligt in the plans of Juventus, in the case of the non-arrival of the Dutchman.



Joao Felix, on the other hand, is considered as the heir of CR7 by many and the latter is pushing to take him to Turin, with the help of Jorge Mendes, the agent of both. One costs around 60 million euros, the other has a 120 million euros release clause. Paratici has asked one or both of them at a lower price.



However, there is also a third name that will be observed, one from Sporting. This is Bruno Fernandes, former Udinese man, who is having a fantastic season in Portugal: 22 goals and 11 assists so far. The release clause of the player is set at 100 million euros but the club is in a severe economic crisis and could give discounts. However, there is also strong competition from AC Milan for the midfielder.