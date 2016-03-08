Juventus serious about Atletico Madrid star: the details

Juventus are looking for centre-backs to fill the void of potentially outgoing defenders Mehdi Benatia and Daniele Rugani. Ajax’s young Dutch starlet Matthijs de Ligt and Atletico’s Uruguayan veteran Diego Godin are the names linked.



CalcioMercato.com can reveal that Juventus are serious about a move for Godin and are willing to meet the €20 million release clause in the defender’s contract. Juventus can offer Godin a place in the Starting XI and may appeal more to the defender than the Spanish club does.



However, Atletico Madrid are now preparing to do everything in their power to defend Godin from the pursuit of the Old Lady. Atletico will sit down with the defender in the coming days and discuss the possibility of a new contract.



Atletico would likely give the player a pay increase and try to eliminate the release clause in Godin’s contract, tying him down to a place in the Spanish capital for the next few years.



