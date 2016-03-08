Juventus serious about Real Madrid star; the plan
30 October at 12:30James Rodriguez is currently on loan with Bayern Munich from Real Madrid, having moved there on loan in 2017. The Colombian international joined Real Madrid from Monaco in 2014 after the FIFA World Cup in Brazil, signing for a fee of over €70 million. SportBild are reporting that Juventus are serious about their interest in James Rodriguez; with the Colombian reportedly wanting to leave Bayern Munich in January – to return to La Liga or secure a move elsewhere.
James Rodriguez has reportedly been offered to Juventus on more than one occasion, with the Bianconeri possibly planning to utilise Jorge Mendes in a similar way to with the Cristiano Ronaldo deal. Mendes is James’ agent, having helped Juve sign both Joao Cancelo and Ronaldo during the summer.
Juventus may choose to offload attacking options if they want to sign James Rodriguez; with a current overcrowding up top and the likes of Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado, Mario Mandzukic, Federico Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa all fighting for a place in the starting XI.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments