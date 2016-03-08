Juventus, serious competition from Spain for Dani Olmo
28 November at 19:15Juventus are facing serious competition from Spanish side Barcelona for the exciting 21-year-old Spanish forward Dani Olmo, according to a report from Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Bianconeri are incredibly interested in Olmo and have been hoping to sign him soon. The player has been followed by Bianconeri Sporting Director Fabio Paratici for a few years now, but his consistently strong performances with Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb this season have convinced the Turin based club to start debating making an offer for him.
However, Barcelona have been in continuous contact with the Spaniard’s entourage, the report continues, and every ten days they send scouts to follow him closely. Olmo is also followed by Milan and Roma, but so far Barcelona and Juventus are the most likely to acquire the 21-year-old.
So far this season Olmo has made 19 appearances for the Croatian club, scoring six goals and providing six assists in that time.
Apollo Heyes
