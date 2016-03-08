Juventus set a price for Man Utd and Bayern target Dybala
10 May at 10:30Paulo Dybala and Juventus have never been so far away from each other. The Argentine is at his lowest ebb since he arrived in Turin, following his worst season at the club and he no longer feels wanted at Juve. For the first time since he signed, all parties are seriously considering him moving on to pastures new. From the player's entourage to the Juventus leadership, the idea is becoming more and more concrete and the 'Dybala bomb' will soon explode.
Rumors are abundant about clubs interested in Dybala, from Manchester United to Bayern Munich. However no club has yet submitted real offers to Juventus, but the price to free Dybala from Juventus has been set at just over €100 million. Regardless of the future of manager Max Allegri, the Juventus hierarchy have decided that Dybala should be sold to raise funds for a fresh assault on the transfer market. His perceived mental decline has been a key factor in them reaching this decision, and they know that another season at these levels could drastically bring down his market value and the amount of clubs interested in signing him. Selling him this summer has a logic to it, unless you change the manager to a coach who wants to build a team round him; but this would presuppose another 'big' sacrifice on the market and above all an important renewal for Dybala.
