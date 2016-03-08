Juventus set conditions for departure of Fiorentina, West Ham and Newcastle target
05 August at 18:20After the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid, Juventus are desparately trying to balance their books – selling any players that Massimiliano Allegri and the Juventus management deem as ‘deadweight’.
One such player is Stefano Sturaro, the midfielder signed from Genoa for €9.5 million and now the 25-year-old’s spell in Turin looks to be over.
From what has been learned by CalcioMercato.com, Sturaro’s asking price is around €20 million – as Fiorentina, West Ham, Newcastle and Leicester look to be interested in signing the Italian. Juventus are not interested in keeping him on-board and are said to have tried to include him in the negotiations for the sale of Marko Pjaca to Fiorentina.
However, Fiorentina, alongside Genoa and Frankfurt, have pulled out due to the player’s hefty price-tag; which leaves the Premier League as the most likely destination for Sturaro.
No official offers have come in just yet but contact is ongoing and Sturaro will likely be sold within the coming weeks.
