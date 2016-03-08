Juventus set for ultimatum talks with reported wantaway starlet
30 August at 13:30According to what has been reported by Turin based newspaper the Corriere di Torino, Juventus will meet with Mino Raiola, who is the agent of Moise Kean, Juventus’ young Italian forward. Kean has been a target of a number of clubs over the summer, with interest though to have been rife, from Leeds to Monaco to Marseille; Kean has been linked away from Turin.
Marseille are the latest club to show a genuine interest in the young forward, so much so that talks will take place between Raiola and Juventus today to try and either secure a better deal for Kean at Juve, or to let him move on and join last year’s Europa League finalists.
Kean is just 18-years-old and largely considered to be one of the future stars of tomorrow; with it thought that Juventus, if they are to sell, are extremely keen on including a buy-back clause, which lets Juve re-sign the player for a fixed fee whenever they want.
