Juventus set off for Usa tour – pics and videos

SHOW GALLERY

Juventus are going to face Bayern Munich, Benfica, Real Madrid and the MLS All Star in the USA tour that will take place in the next couple of weeks.



The Old Lady will remain in the USA until the 5th of August and today the Bianconeri have taken their flight from Torino Caselle.



Max Allegri named his Juventus squad for the USA tour yesterday.



Click here to read the guide to Juventus’ USA tour and watch the pictures and videos of today’s departure from Torino Caselle in our gallery.

