Juventus set price-tag for forward amid German and Chinese interest
25 May at 20:45With Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri leaving the club, some of his loyalists, such as Mario Mandzukic and Sami Khedira are likely also heading for the exit. Mandzukic has been a target of some top clubs in the past, most recently as last summer when Manchester United expressed an interest in signing the Croatian after his performances with Croatia at the World Cup in Russia last summer.
Eventually, Mandzukic stayed in Turin with Juventus but now, with Allegri heading for the door, the Croat will be allowed to leave.
According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are open to offers of €15m for the powerhouse forward, as they attempt to tempt the likes of Borussia Dortmund, as well as an unnamed Chinese club, into buying him.
