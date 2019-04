In fact, Corriere Dello Sport reports that Juventus want at least €100m for the Bosnian midfielder to let go. A very high price, of course, though in today's market you never know with a player like Pjanic.

​Miralem Pjanic is not unsellable, but Juventus are only ready to let go of the midfielder for a figure that exceeds the €70m that, according to French media, has been offered by PSG.