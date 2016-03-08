Serie A giants Juventus have reportedly put a seven-day deadline on their chase of Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.The Portuguese forward is willing to depart from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, with Juventus already having prepared an offer for the player. Ronaldo would be interested in joining the bianconeri this summer.Radio Sportiva report that Juve have set a seven-day deadline to get the Ronaldo deal over the line, with talks currently ongoing.Tuesday will be a decisive day in the negotiations for the player and a deal could be struck on that day itself.The Old Lady though, feel that they will move to signing other targets if the Ronaldo deal doesn't work out in the next seven days.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)