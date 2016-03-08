Juventus set the figure and conditions for Kean sale: the details

20 July at 11:15
Serie A giants Juventus have set certain conditions for the possible sale of Moise Kean, Fabrizio Romano understands.

Kean has been heavily linked with a move to clubs like Everton and was even rumored to be part of the deal that saw Matthijs de Ligt join Juve yesterday. Sky Italia claimed yesterday that Juve could readily look to sell the young Italian this summer.

Romano understands that this idea has cropped up in the minds of the Juve management because of their recent inabilities to sell Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic. 

Selling Kean would be a way of generating some amount of profit in the market, but the possibility that Fabio Paratici is considering relates to Juve adding a buyback clause into the contract for the player on his sale this summer.

They don't want to lose control over the talent completely and Everton are on the clubs who have enquired. And Barcelona too have done the same. In recent days, Barca called Mino Raiola to talk about the possible signing of his client and loaning him out, with Sevilla in the lead for that. But Raiola turned it down.
 

