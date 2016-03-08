Juventus set to discuss new deals for Matuidi and Cuadrado
11 October at 09:45Injuries have plagued Juventus' start to the 2019/20 Serie A campaign. So much so that Colombian winger Juan Cuadrado has had to fill in as a full-back, whilst French midfielder Blaise Matuidi has also played in a defensive role alongside his typical place in the centre of midfield.
Both, however, have contracts expiring next summer and, due to their new-found place under new head coach Maurizio Sarri, Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici looks set to discuss new deals for the duo in January, as per reports from the Gazzetta dello Sport.
