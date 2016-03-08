Juventus set to make move for Roma star after signing goalkeeper
03 June at 11:35Reports from IlBianconero understand that Juventus will look at making a move for Alessandro Florenzi, once their transfer of Mattia Perin is complete.
The 27-year-old Florenzi has become one of the best full-backs in the Serie A over the last four seasons or so and has come leaps and bounds at his childhood club Roma. This season, the Italian appeared 32 times in the Serie A, scoring once and assisting five times too.
IlBianconero understands that Juventus are likely to make a move for Florenzi this summer after they complete the capture of Perin.
Both Perin and Florenzi have the same agent and that will help Juve in securing a deal for the full-back.
Florenzi's contract at Roma runs out in the summer of 2019 and he hasn't yet started negotiations about a new deal with the giallorossi. His experience and versatility is liked by many and he can end up at Turin this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey
