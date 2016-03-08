Juventus set to meet agent of Barcelona and Man City target soon
17 November at 12:30Calciomercato understand that Juventus have scheduled a meeting with the Mino Raiola- agent of the Dutch and Ajax starlet Matthijs De Ligt, as they look to trump Barcelona in the race for him.
The youngster featured for Ronald Koeman's Netherlands against France yesterday and was one of the best players on the pitch, helping the Dutch to a 2-0 win the reigning World Champions France.
Catalan outlet Sport have stated that Barcelona officials and executives did meet yesterday to finalize a plan to sign De Ligt, but Calciomercato understand that Juventus have now scheduled a meeting with Raiola in the coming few days, as they look to provide stiff competition to Barcelona in the race for the defender.
It is said that Ajax value the youngster at about 70 million euros and will not accept any offer below that.
Juventus have close ties with Raiola and feel that he could help them thrash out a deal for De Ligt, who has already made secret visits to the club's training ground earlier this year.
Barcelona have prepared their economic package for the player, with Manchester City and Tottenham also after him.
Kaustubh Pandey
