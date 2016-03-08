Juventus set to meet agent of Manchester City, Tottenham target
20 January at 17:05According to Tuttosport, the race for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is hotting up. The 22 year old is seen as indispensable to the French club, who have attached a price tag of € 70 million on the player.
In the coming days, however, a meeting will take place between his attorney to probe the availability for the transfer to Turin of the player. If there is an opening, Juventus will start contacts with Lyon.
However, the Italian champions face stiff competition for his signature with interest coming the Premier League in the form of Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham. Both Milan clubs and Napoli are also rumoured to be interested, along with Paris Saint-Germain.
Ndombele has become one of the best and the most wanted young midfielders this season, making 18 appearances in the Ligue 1 and having assisted four times already for Lyon.
