Juventus set to offer Chelsea target a new contract
15 August at 20:15A move which for some time looked highly likely was that to take Daniele Rugani from Juventus to Chelsea. However, AC Milan intervened and signed Mattia Caldara alongside Gonzalo Higuain which, in turn, meant that Juventus needed to retain Rugani.
They could only afford to let one go and the swap for Leonardo Bonucci was enough to render Rugani, once again, relevant.
According to the latest reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are now set to offer Daniele Rugani a new contract. The details see Rugani potentially earning €6 million per season, for the next five years.
Perhaps Rugani will eventually leave the Old Lady but, for now, his future will be tied to them. Daniele Rugani can learn a lot from the likes of Chiellini, Barzagli and Leonardo Bonucci – improving his game and taking over fully when one retires.
