Juventus set to postpone Perin sale
25 August at 15:55Serie A giants Juventus are now set to postpone the possible sale of Mattia Perin, with January now the only possibility of an exit from the bianconeri.
With ten days to go for the European transfer window to close and Juventus are set to sell Perin, who was close to a move to Benfica. Everything was done, including the personal terms but the medical situation of the player wasn't considered good enough by Benfica and the medical failed.
We understand that Juve have decided to postpone the Italian's sale as his is now a complicated situation. He is valued at 8 million euros it is causing troubles from potential suitors.
Clubs like Porto, Aston Villa and Monaco never made concrete offers and won't make one in the last few days of the transfer window. Perin is a third-choice at Juve and Benfica asked to first sign the player on an initial loan deal instead of a permanent deal, but the Old Lady rejected that notion.
Mattia Perin is still a Juventus goalkeeper and probably will be until January
