Juventus set to pounce as Tottenham drop interest in Roma midfielder

Champions League runners up, Tottenham Hotspur, see Giovani Lo Celso and Bruno Fernandes as priorities this summer, leaving the door open for Juventus to tie up Roma star Nicolò Zaniolo.



As Spurs look to strengthen the midfield department, they had focused strongly on Nicolò Zaniolo however, in recent days, the Premier League club changed its focus to concentrate on Giovani Lo Celso and Bruno Fernandes.



According to Mundo Deportivo, the English side are believed to be willing to offer 40 million for the Betis midfielder, while for the former Sampdoria man the negotiation are currently on standby.



Italian champions Juventus look set to take advantage of Spur’s uncertainty as they look to accelerate the deal for Zaniolo.

