Juventus set to provide financial help to Notts County

27 July at 14:15
Serie A giants Juventus look set to provide financial help to the almost obscure Notts County side, who are in financial trouble.

The bianconeri have become extremely aware and concerned of the complicated situation of the club, which recently went into the National League and dropped out of the Football League structure in many decades.

The club is overpowered by debt and bad management by the owners and they had asked for Andrea Agnelli's help in the cause of saving it financially.

Agnelli had seeked help from Adidas to help Notts County, who are to play this season with the same jersey as they did last season. But that hasn't worked out because Notts County have Puma as their sponsor.

But now, Juve are set to strike an agreement with County to provide them with new uniforms and help them financially by injecting funds.

