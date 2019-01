Juventus set to resign Martin Caceres: the details

Serie A giants Juventus are set to sign their former player Martin Caceres, who is very close to embarking on his third bianconeri adventure.The 31-year-old defender has started only three games in the Serie A for Lazio this season, appearing once as a substitute. The Uruguayan, who played in the FIFA World Cup too, joined Lazio last January on a one-year deal. IlBianconero understand t hat Juve have sealed the signing of Caceres, as they see him as a replacement for Medhi Benatia, who is set to go to Qatar for a fee of 15 million euros.Caceres will hold with Juve medical tomorrow and he will fly to Turin tomorrow morning to undergo the tests.The bianconeri are paying a fee of 600 thousand euros. Following the medical, Caceres will sign a Juve contract for the third time in his football career. Over his two previous stints, Caceres has appeared 110 times for Juve, scoring seven times.