Juventus set to resign Martin Caceres: the details
25 January at 21:30Serie A giants Juventus are set to sign their former player Martin Caceres, who is very close to embarking on his third bianconeri adventure.
The 31-year-old defender has started only three games in the Serie A for Lazio this season, appearing once as a substitute. The Uruguayan, who played in the FIFA World Cup too, joined Lazio last January on a one-year deal.
IlBianconero understand that Juve have sealed the signing of Caceres, as they see him as a replacement for Medhi Benatia, who is set to go to Qatar for a fee of 15 million euros.
Caceres will hold with Juve medical tomorrow and he will fly to Turin tomorrow morning to undergo the tests.
The bianconeri are paying a fee of 600 thousand euros. Following the medical, Caceres will sign a Juve contract for the third time in his football career. Over his two previous stints, Caceres has appeared 110 times for Juve, scoring seven times.
