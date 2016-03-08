Juventus shares soar by 30% after Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick saves their Champions League dreams

Juventus pulled off an inspiring comeback in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick to fire the Bianconeri through to the quarter-finals after the side suffered a 2-0 defeat in the first leg against Atletico Madrid. Turning it around in their own stadium, however, has sent reverberations buzzing through Juventus' success both on and off the pitch.

According to Bloomberg, Juventus' stock value has increased by up to 30% after their comeback; leaving the club, on a whole, 140% up since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid last summer. Juventus purchased the Portuguese forward for a figure of around €110m from the La Liga giants and the clubs stock has been rising since.

The value of Juve shares took a slight tumble after the first leg defeat against Atletico Madrid, with it looking likely that the Bianconeri may be due for a round of 16 exit at the hands of Diego Simeone's Colchoneros. However, magic on the night in Turin saved Juve's Champions League dreams and has pleased investors too.

