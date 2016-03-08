Juventus, Shevchenko: 'Ronaldo is among the greatest in football history'
14 October at 19:45Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko spoke highly of Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of his side’s game against Portugal in their Euro 2020 qualifier match tonight, according to Calciomercato.com.
"We will face an excellent team, very well organized. Composed of great players and one in particular, Cristiano Ronaldo, among the greatest in the history of football. But we'll have to try to play our game, we'll play at home and we'll have the push of our fans.”
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner joined the Bianconeri last summer in a deal worth €112 million, instantly proving a success in Turin and eventually becoming the Serie A Most Valuable Player of the 2018/19 season due to his performances with the domestic giants.
