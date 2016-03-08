Juventus signing Isco is a realistic possibility next summer

19 January at 11:25
Serie A giants Juventus could realistically make a move for Real Madrid star Isco, as a possible transfer can reportedly happen in the summer.

The Spaniard has fallen out of favor this season, especially under Santiago Solari and that has attracted the attention of many big clubs particularly Juventus. La Stampa state that a move in the summer is very much possible, as Solari is set to stay at Real Madrid till the end of the season.

Isco would indeed want to leave the club if Solari stays and that will swing the situation in Juve's favor, with the bianconeri already having initiated contacts for the playmaker.

For more transfer news and updates, click here
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.