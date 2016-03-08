Juventus signing Isco is a realistic possibility next summer
19 January at 11:25Serie A giants Juventus could realistically make a move for Real Madrid star Isco, as a possible transfer can reportedly happen in the summer.
The Spaniard has fallen out of favor this season, especially under Santiago Solari and that has attracted the attention of many big clubs particularly Juventus. La Stampa state that a move in the summer is very much possible, as Solari is set to stay at Real Madrid till the end of the season.
Isco would indeed want to leave the club if Solari stays and that will swing the situation in Juve's favor, with the bianconeri already having initiated contacts for the playmaker.
