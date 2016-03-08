The Turin side have slapped a €80m price tag on the midfielder, which is a high amount for any club.

However, with that said, there are a few alternatives on Juventus' radar that could replace the Bosnian. One of them is Emre Can, who will arrive on a free transfer (Juventus have already secured him), though, he will not be the only midfield reinforcement.



According to Tuttosport , Juventus once again invest to strengthen the attack with Icardi or Chiesa, although priority would most likely be the midfield. Should Pjanic stay, then he could renew his contract with another year, while seeing a salary increase to around €6m per year. READ MORE: The latest Italian football news Juve have also started negotiations with CSKA Moscow for Aleksandr Golovin, while the money collected from a potential sale of Pjanic could be used to target Lazio's Milinkovic-Savic.

Barcelona and Chelsea continue to show their interest for Juventus's Miralem Pjanic, who has a contract with the Bianconeri until 2021.