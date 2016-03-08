Sandro Tonali convinces everyone. Not only Inter wanted to book him last May in synergy with Sampdoria, without forgetting Roma and Napoli that has been very interested, for months. Because just a few days ago, Juventus broke into the Brescia midfielder born in 2000, smitten with the playmaker who reminds Pirlo and they’re convinced to invest in him over the next few months. In short, Paratici joined the race to get to Tonali, who’s awaiting the call in the National team that will arrive soon, according to the clues of Mancini who recently mentioned him in the voice “talents ready to take off”. Sarri showed much interest in the new Pirlo and Chelsea are ready to fight with Juventus for the young talented midfielder.



OPEN BUSINESS - Since last July, Juve's management has moved to get informations on Tonali. More than a meeting with the agent La Florio (now assisted by lawyer Bozzo) to test the ground, Sandro meanwhile is always better with Brescia, in Serie B, where the factor that keeps everything open is the well-known president Cellino.

(Fabrizio Romano)Emanuele Giulianelli