Juventus, Solskjaer: 'Pogba is owned by Manchester United, not Raiola'
17 February at 14:30Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discussed French midfielder Paul Pogba and his agent’s, Mino Raiola, comments about a possible return to Juventus to gathered reporters in a press conference today. His words were noted by Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
"Pogba is owned by Manchester United, not by his agent. I’ve not spoke to him and I haven’t told Pogba what his agent should say. I'm sure Paul is looking forward to playing with us again after his injury, he wants to help the team. He knows he has to work hard to get back in shape. His return to the pitch is approaching, we hope to have him back soon.”
Raiola suggested in an interview last week that the Frenchman “wouldn’t mind returning to Juventus,” leading many to think that the World Cup winner could be heading back to Turin in the upcoming summer transfer window. The 26-year-old French midfielder, who is contracted to the Red Devils until 2021, spent four years with the Bianconeri in between spells with the Manchester based club. In that time, he made 178 appearances across all competitions, scoring 34 goals and providing 40 assists in 14,068 minutes on the pitch.
Pogba has hardly featured for United under Solskjaer this season, making only eight appearances across all competitions. He has been suffering from ankle problems that have forced him to miss 27 games, although some have suggested that he may be trying to force a move away in the summer.
Apollo Heyes
