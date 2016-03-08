Juventus, some doubts that Sarri was a better appointment over Lazio's Inzaghi
23 December at 14:40There are some doubts amongst the Juventus management that they made a mistake appointing Maurizio Sarri instead of Simone Inzaghi, according to a report from Milan based newspaper Corriere della Sera via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Biancocelesti coach, who was briefly approached by the Turin based club at the end of last season, managed to outclass Sarri on the pitch in the clubs’ recent two meetings, with Lazio winning both games 3-1. Despite the fact that the Bianconeri are tied with Inter at the top of the league table, there are some who believe that potentially acquiring Inzaghi would have been the better option.
Sarri has come under fire this season, the report continues, for failing to play attractive and exciting football, instead seeming more like the style of previous coach Massimiliano Allegri, who was dismissed primarily due to his slower and more defensive style of football. However, so far in the Champions League Sarri has managed to guide the Bianconeri to the knockout rounds of the competition, finishing top of their group.
Apollo Heyes
