Juventus-Spal: Predicted line-ups
27 September at 13:15Juventus host SPAL at the Allianz Stadium tomorrow afternoon, as the Bianconeri look to come away with a relatively straightforward three points on paper. However, the club will have to be on alert, as SPAL have proved capable of upset in the past. Just a couple of weeks ago, the Ferrara side upset Lazio after going 1-0 down and the confident performances of Verona and Brescia against Juve in recent weeks will give the visitors confidence.
Juventus (4-3-1-2): Buffon; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Matuidi; Khedira, Pjanic, Rabiot; Ramsey; Dybala, Ronaldo
SPAL (3-5-2): Berisha; Cionek, Vicari, Felipe; Strefezza, Murgia, Missiroli, Kurtic, Sala; Floccari, Petagna
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments