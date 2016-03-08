Juventus-Spal: Predicted line-ups

27 September at 13:15
Juventus host SPAL at the Allianz Stadium tomorrow afternoon, as the Bianconeri look to come away with a relatively straightforward three points on paper. However, the club will have to be on alert, as SPAL have proved capable of upset in the past. Just a couple of weeks ago, the Ferrara side upset Lazio after going 1-0 down and the confident performances of Verona and Brescia against Juve in recent weeks will give the visitors confidence.

Juventus (4-3-1-2): Buffon; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Matuidi; Khedira, Pjanic, Rabiot; Ramsey; Dybala, Ronaldo

SPAL (3-5-2): Berisha; Cionek, Vicari, Felipe; Strefezza, Murgia, Missiroli, Kurtic, Sala; Floccari, Petagna

