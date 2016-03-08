Juventus, Spanish club looking to acquire Emre Can in January
01 October at 19:30La Liga side Real Betis are interested in acquiring unhappy Juventus midfielder Emre Can, according to Seville based newspaper Estadio Deportivo via Calciomercato.com.
The 25-year-old German midfielder is unhappy at the Bianconeri after a broken promise from coach Maurizio Sarri, who told the player that he would be able to play in the Champions League this season, only to leave him off the registered player list sent to UEFA for the Champions League group stages.
The Spanish club are interested in Can because they are looking for a pivot in midfield, a player who can link the attacking and defensive departments together. They are looking to make an offer for the 25-year-old in the upcoming January transfer window.
Can has struggled to find playing time for the Bianconeri this season, only making two appearances for a total of 59 minutes played. This is due to both Sarri’s lack of trust in the player and the high amount of skilled midfielders currently fighting for spots in the Juventus midfield.
Apollo Heyes
