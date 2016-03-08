Juventus, Spanish club looking to sign Emre Can in January
26 December at 12:40Spanish side Real Betis are set to make another attempt to sign estranged Juventus midfielder Emre Can in the upcoming January transfer window, according to a report from Spanish newspaper Estadio Deportivo via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Spanish club are keen on the 25-year-old German midfielder, who seems destined to leave the Turin based club in January. The player, who has only made seven appearances for the Bianconeri this season, is still unhappy at being left out of the club’s Champions League squad.
Apollo Heyes
