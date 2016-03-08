Juventus, Spinazzola: 'I could have left in January; Ronaldo convinced me to stay'
04 May at 16:00Juventus full-back Leonardo Spinazzola has been a strong performer in the second half of the Bianconeri's season, being a key part of Juve's success as they lift yet another Serie A title. Speaking to JTV, Spinazzola said:
"The balance of my season? Positive. I wanted to stay to play my cards and I'm happy, also because they all told me that after an injury to the cruciate it takes a year to get back to the maximum. The assist? I threw the ball in the middle, then Cristiano thought about it ... Seriously apart from that I am very happy for my first assist.
"How am I playing? I told everyone, in January I could leave and leave Juventus (on loan), but I chose to stay and play. Time gave me reason. Ronaldo? He told me to continue like this, to continue to always push."
